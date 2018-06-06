Bruce Gibson declares victory in 3-way race for SLO County District 2 supervisor

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, incumbent Bruce Gibson declared victory Wednesday morning in the three-way race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 supervisor.

"Taking just over 59 percent of the vote, I've been elected outright — no runoff in November," Gibson wrote on his Facebook page Wednesday.

Gibson emerged the clear leader in the race when the first results were released shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, and that lead only grew as more precincts reported in. In a race with more than two candidates, one candidate must secure 50 percent of the vote plus one in order to avert a runoff between the top two vote-getters.

Morro Bay businessman Jeff Eckles, Gibson's most serious challenger, received 33.7 percent of the vote. On Wednesday morning, he conceded defeat to Gibson in a comment on Gibson's Facebook page; each candidate congratulated the other, as well as third-place finisher Patrick Sparks (with 6.5 percent of the vote) for running a clean, issues-focused campaign.

In a post on his own Facebook page, Eckles wrote that he was relieved "to get back to my life" in the wake of the election.