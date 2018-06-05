Incumbent Tom Bordonaro takes big early lead in SLO County assessor race

This story was updated at 9:40 p.m.

Tom Bordonaro is leading the race for San Luis Obispo County Assessor after initial vote tallies were released by the County Clerk's Office at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Bordonaro has received 63.1 percent of the vote, while David Boyer has picked up 36.8 percent.

Election results will not be final until all votes are tallied, including mail-in ballots, in the coming days.

The race for assessor was marked by a spirited challenge from Boyer, who accused longtime incumbent Bordonaro of rarely being present to perform duties required of the position as leader of the county department that, among other things, assesses property values for tax purposes.

Boyer, who's worked as a deputy assessor for the past five years, said his boss has a habit of rarely coming into the office, leaving taxpayers in need of a new leader.

Bordonaro has served as assessor for the past 16 years, since he beat out Dick Frank, a 25-year incumbent, in 2002. He's run unopposed in every election until this one.

