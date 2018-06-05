Salud Carbajal and Justin Fareed appear headed to a rematch in congressional race

It appears incumbent U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal will once again face off against Republican challenger Justin Fareed in the November General Election, after both candidates got out to a large lead against Morro Bay Republican Michael Erin Woody.

Vote totals as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night showed Carbajal ahead with 52.8 percent of the vote, Fareed second with 38.2 percent, and Woody trailing with 9.0 percent.

The top-two candidates in the race for the 24th District seat, regardless of party, advance to the Nov. 6 general election.

Carbajal, a Democrat and former Santa Barbara County supervisor, is seeking a second term after succeeding the retiring nine-term Democratic Rep. Lois Capps in 2016.

This is Fareed's third run for the seat, after narrowly losing to Republican Chris Mitchum in the 2014 primary election. He returned with gusto in 2016, knocking out two fellow Republicans, including longtime San Luis Obispo County Supervisor and State Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian. Fareed raised more than $2 million before he lost the 2016 General Election to Carbajal by less than 7 points.

Woody, a Morro Bay civil engineer, was not endorsed by local GOP groups and couldn't match the campaign fundraising of his Republican opponent.

The district includes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties as well as a piece of northern Ventura County.

Assembly

In the race for the 35th Assembly District, San Luis Obispo Democrat, actor and activist Bill Ostrander is challenging incumbent Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, a private Templeton attorney.

In early returns, Cunningham led Ostrander 62.4 percent to 37.6 percent.

Both men will automatically advance to November.