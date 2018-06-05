Bruce Gibson will be re-elected District 2 supervisor if he wins more than 50 percent of the vote among the three candidates.
Bruce Gibson out in front in District 2 SLO County supervisor race

By Andrew Sheeler

June 05, 2018 08:45 PM

Preliminary election results show incumbent Bruce Gibson in the lead in the three-way race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 supervisor, with 59. 3 percent of the vote, with only vote-by-mail ballots counted as of 8:15 p.m.

Eckles is in second place with 33.5 percent of the vote. Sparks is a distant third, with 7.1 percent.

Gibson, a Democrat, faces challenges from both the political right, in the form of Morro Bay attorney Patrick Sparks, and the center, in the form of Morro Bay businessman Jeff Eckles.

Source: San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder


Both challengers have been critical of Gibson's ability to work with the three-member conservative board majority, which includes Lynn Compton, Debbie Arnold and John Peschong.

To avoid going to a runoff election in November, a candidate must secure 50 percent of the votes plus one. Otherwise, the two highest vote-getters will face off again on Nov. 6.

