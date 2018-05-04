A neo-Nazi is polling 2nd in race to unseat Feinstein. Here's what SLO County GOP says

As neo-Nazi Patrick Little takes second place in the polls in the race to unseat Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, both he and his extreme positions remain a mystery to the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County.
County party Chairman Randall Jordan told The Tribune neither he nor the board members he's spoken with are familiar enough with Little — an avowed white nationalist who labels Feinstein, who is Jewish, a "Jewish supremacist" — to comment about his candidacy.
A SurveyUSA poll conducted between April 19-23 found Little had the overall support of 18 percent of those polled; 46 percent of Republicans surveyed said they supported Little's candidacy. That puts him well ahead of Democratic State Sen. Kevin de León, whose primary challenge of Feinstein has garnered considerably more press attention.
Little started making headlines when, in an interview with Newsweek, he said that if he were a man of greater faith he would consider Adolph Hitler "the second coming of Jesus Christ."
Little's Twitter feed is filled with anti-Semitic and racist remarks.
Though the California Republican Party has distanced itself from Little, Jordan said he was unwilling to make a statement doing so without further information. He added than neither he nor his committee "condone any type of racism or anti-Semitism."
Little is not the only white nationalist running for higher office as a Republican.
In Wisconsin, Paul Nehlen is running to replace outgoing Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in the U.S. House of Representatives. Nehlen recently was suspended from Twitter for tweeting a racist image about Meghan Markle, a bi-racial woman who is soon to wed Prince Harry. In Illinois, Arthur Jones, an outspoken Holocaust denier, won the Republican primary in the race for Illinois' Third Congressional District, a heavily Democratic district that includes part of Chicago.
