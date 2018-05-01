Live updates: GOP candidates for California governor debate in Atascadero

Update, 7:05 p.m.
The two candidates also touched on gun control at the forum, with Assemblyman Travis Allen saying, "I get an A, and an A+, from the NRA."
Candidate John Cox responded saying that he's a lifetime member of the NRA, and has an A rating from California Gun Owner's Association.
Update, 6:45 p.m.
Assemblyman Travis Allen, who is one of two Republican candidates running for California governor, says he will lower taxes, fix roads and "get rid of state-mandated Common Core and the leftist propaganda," at a forum in Atascadero on Tuesday.
Update, 6:30 p.m.
Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach was late to arrive to Tuesday's candidate forum in Atasacadero, leaving John Cox to kick off the event.
The Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County is hosting a forum for two GOP candidates for governor Tuesday night at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero.
Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntingdon Beach and John Cox of Rancho Santa Fe, are two of six candidates competing in the California June 5 primary for a spot on the ballot in November's general election.
Cox is a perennial candidate for office, including one run for president of the United States. A businessman, accountant and attorney, he wants to fight corruption and also believes the state needs to overhaul its tax system. He notably did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016; he said he cast his ballot for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.
Allen ran his own financial planning company before entering politics in 2012, when he was elected to the state Assembly. Though he's been labeled a conservative bomb-thrower, including an incident where he falsely accused Democrats in Sacramento of legalizing child prostitution, he has worked with Democrats such as Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, of Fullerton, in the past.
