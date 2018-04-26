Holland Family Alliance has raised $375,000 for this election. That's more than the sheriff

The Holland Family Alliance committee has become the largest economic influence in the current San Luis Obispo County election in the three months since it was formed.
It has more money in the bank than any single candidate committee and has contributed more money to the election than any other entity has reported, according to donor statements filed with the California Fair Political Practices Commission on Thursday.
Its full name is The Holland Family Alliance for Humane Mental Health & Correctional Reform, and it was formed by the family of Andrew Holland — a mentally ill man who died after spending nearly two full days in a restraint chair while in custody of the SLO County Jail — with the express purpose of influencing the June election.
"We are looking to support those people who have shown us they can get behind mental health reform," said Tavenor "Tave" Holland, chief officer of the committee and Andrew Holland's cousin.
So far, the alliance has infused cash donations into both county Board of Supervisor races and the sheriff's race. In addition to committee donations, individual Holland family members donated to the district attorney race.
The family, which received a $5 million settlement from the county following Holland's death, also created a charity called the Andrew Holland Foundation, which Tave Holland called, "a non-political charity organization that cares about mental health and treatment reform."
How much money does the committee have?
The committee received $375,820 since it formed in February. After major donations to three candidates, paying for polling and survey research and other expenditures, including a $1,000 payment to Facebook, it still has $256,682 on hand.
That's more than incumbent Sheriff Ian Parkinson, who received contributions valuing $253,965 this year and still has $129,280 in the bank.
The bulk of The Holland Family Alliance committee's funds came from Andrew Holland's father, home builder Albert Carty Holland, who contributed $350,000. The remainder comes from 22 other donors, most of whom, Tave Holland said, are close friends or family.
Whether all that money will be spent in the next seven weeks before ballots are due June 5 is yet to be seen, as is how the committee plans to spend it.
"At this point, I'm unable to say whether that will go beyond the primary," Tave Holland said. "Most of the races we're concerned about are likely to be resolved in the primary."
Who received contributions?
The largest contribution made by the committee was of $40,000 on Feb. 28 to Jimmy Paulding, a District 4 supervisor candidate working to seat incumbent, Lynn Compton.
Greg Clayton, who is challenging Parkinson to become sheriff, received $10,000 the day before that.
Incumbent District 2 supervisor candidate Bruce Gibson received $3,500 on March 6.
The committee paid Austin, Texas-based Baselice & Associates $25,546 on polling and paid $1,000 to Facebook, which Tave Holland said "was used to boost stories" posted on the Holland Family Alliance Facebook page.
"We're trying to get the word out about what happened here (in the county). We want people to understand there was a homicide, there was a cover up that is still being covered up to this day," he said.
The donation to Gibson confounded some politicos closely watching this election because the Holland family has expressed a desire to unseat incumbents who they say contributed to a coverup.
"It is complicated and probably hard to understand because we've had a lot of private interactions (with elected officials) that the public doesn't see," Tave Holland said.
"I don't think any of the supervisors handled the situation very well," he said. "Bruce has come to us and said he wishes there would have been a different outcome and wishes it could have been handled differently."
All those candidates could receive more money from the committee.
There are no contribution limits. According to the FPPC, the "Political Reform Act does not contain contribution limits for local candidates, but provides that cities and counties may adopt contribution limits applicable to their elections."San Luis Obispo County has no local rules, according to a campaign committee informational manual.
