SLO County Supervisor Lynn Compton seeks 2nd term. Here's where she stands on the issues

SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo County, California, District 4 Supervisor Lynn Compton speaks during a fundraiser in Arroyo Grande in 2018. Compton is running against challenger Jimmy Paulding. Joe Johnston

San Luis Obispo County, California, District 4 Supervisor Lynn Compton speaks during a fundraiser in Arroyo Grande in 2018. Compton is running against challenger Jimmy Paulding. Joe Johnston