Bill Monning outraises Palmer Kain by 6-1 margin in state Senate race

In California’s Democratic-leaning 17th state Senate District, which includes all of San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz counties, as well as portions of Monterey and Santa Clara counties, incumbent Sen. Bill Monning outraised Republican challenger Palmer Kain by a more than 6-1 margin.
Monning received $105,128 in campaign contributions between July 1 and Sept. 24, or about a third of the total $282,195 he’s raised since the beginning of the campaign. He spent $133,872 in the three-month span, nearly three times what he spent in the previous three months. He reported an ending cash balance of $130,846 with about $3,410 in outstanding debt.
Monning’s largest contributors this period include the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Anthem Blue Cross, AT&T, several private labor unions and political action committees tied to the health care industry.
Kain, of Aptos, raised $16,696 between July 1 and Sept. 24, more than half of the total $31,177 he’s raised during the election. He spent $14,430, leaving him with $2,780 in the bank and about $16,031 in outstanding debt.
Kain’s financial support this period came largely from individuals, as well as the Lincoln Club of San Luis Obispo County and the campaign for San Luis Obispo County District 5 Supervisor Debbie Arnold.
