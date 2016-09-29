Where they stand: 4 questions for SLO mayoral candidates

San Luis Obispo voters will be choosing between two candidates for mayor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Jan Marx is seeking a fourth term and is challenged by Heidi Harmon, who ran unsuccessfully for State Assembly in 2014 and was a Bernie Sanders delegate to the Democratic National Convention in July. The mayoral seat is a two-year term.
Marx and Harmon recently responded to four questions asked by The Tribune:
Q: Do you support the current rental housing inspection program? If revisions are needed, what specific changes should be made?
Harmon: I have been opposed to the program from the beginning and would work to fully repeal it. The program has proven to be a detriment to affordable housing by raising rents, displacing tenants and hurting families who have a rental unit on their property. The city can instead combat substandard housing by empowering and supporting tenants.
Marx: After hearing from numerous residents, I believe the program needs a thorough evaluation to make sure that it is not having unintended negative consequences on residents. I originally supported the program because I am concerned about tenants living in unhealthy and unsafe conditions due to landlord neglect. But since then, serious questions have arisen about the actual impacts of the ordinance, as implemented. We need to know more about the program’s practical effect to decide what changes are needed.
Q: What is the most important action the city should take in your first six months to enhance the quality of life for residents?
Harmon: As mayor I would meet with Cal Poly to push for a significant increase in on-campus housing. This new student housing would need to be built at an accelerated pace to relieve the current burden on the local housing market. Moving Cal Poly students onto campus will lead to lower rents, more parking availability and less neighborhood disturbances. If Cal Poly fails to meet their obligation to house their students, I am open to exploring a cap on enrollment.
Marx: The most important immediate action of the new council to preserve our quality of life is to carefully listen to the community’s proposals at the budget goal-setting workshop, then set priorities for the coming two years. For the last budget cycle, I supported open space preservation, housing, multi-modal transportation, neighborhood wellness, Laguna Lake restoration, updating the downtown and Mission Plaza plans, and fiscal sustainability. Projects like the skate park have actually happened because of the passionate testimony of residents.
Q: Given concerns about water supply because of the drought, as well as complaints that housing is increasingly unaffordable, what are your views on new development in the city?
Harmon: Currently the city is water secure. However, it is imperative that we ensure the availability of ample resources before new development is approved. This includes increasing our water reserves to plan for our changing climate, which can be achieved alongside some new development to combat our housing crisis. Ultimately though, we cannot build our way out of the problem. It must be addressed by Cal Poly housing their students on campus, or through a cap on enrollment.
Marx: I am in favor of adding new neighborhoods to our city, especially since Cal Poly will increase enrollment in the future. But new housing must be affordable, environmentally sustainable and within the capacity of our natural resources. I oppose sprawl development beyond our Urban Reserve Line and support infill, if it does not negatively impact well-established neighborhoods. I support increasing our potable water supply by further purifying our recycled water supply. I believe we can add new neighborhoods sustainably.
Q: Will the city face financial repercussions when Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant closes, and what specifically should the city do to prepare for and counteract those repercussions?
Harmon: The city will feel some financial repercussions. The most impactful will be the annual loss of an estimated $10 million to San Luis Coastal Unified School District. Luckily we have almost 10 years to plan. We should continue the city’s effort as an intervening party at the California Public Utilities Commission to ensure SLO has a say in the process. At the same time, we must focus on welcoming new clean energy businesses and continuing to foster growth in the tech sector.
Marx: Yes, and that is why I supported the city intervening in the PUC Settlement Agreement with PG&E, the county and an environmental group. Head of household jobs in SLO will be lost. The cities, six of which have joined the collaborative effort, were completely left out regarding financial compensation for the loss of tax revenue. If we do not stand up for ourselves, our quest for economic resilience in the face of the plant’s closure will be significantly impacted.
Heidi Harmon
Age: 47
Education: Bachelor’s degree in liberal studies, Cal Poly; associate degree in early childhood education, Cuesta College
Family: Fiance, Larry Brooks; daughter, Zoie; son, Jack
Current occupation: Office manager
Previous employment: Community organizer; early childhood educator
Previous public office: None
Jan Marx
Age: 71
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Stanford University; master’s degree, Columbia University; juris doctor degree, Santa Clara University School of Law
Family: Husband, Steven Marx; two children; four grandchildren
Current occupation: Mayor (2010 to present)
Previous employment: Principal attorney at Law Offices of Jan Howell Marx
Previous public office: San Luis Obispo City Council (1998-2002 and 2008-2010)
