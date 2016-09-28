Where they stand: 4 questions for Arroyo Grande mayoral candidates

Two candidates are running for a two-year term as Arroyo Grande’s mayor.
Incumbent Jim Hill faces challenger Richard Waller in the Nov. 8 election. Hill is seeking a second term, after winning as a write-in candidate in 2014, ousting the longtime incumbent during a tumultuous election season.
Waller, a retired teacher who grew up in Arroyo Grande and returned to the area from Nevada in 2007, is president of the local unit of the Backcountry Horsemen of California.
The candidates responded to four questions from The Tribune:
Q: What is the single biggest issue facing the city, and what specific steps would you take in your first six months to address it?
Hill: Water is our largest issue. Beyond that, traffic congestion and parking are huge. Options for the Brisco interchange, such as relocating the northbound exit while keeping the northbound entrance closed, need very serious consideration. Providing a faster route from the mesa to 101, such as a direct extension from Pomeroy to an interchange at El Campo, would alleviate traffic in the Halcyon corridor. New building projects need to be right-sized to provide adequate parking on site.
Waller: Leadership is the single largest issue facing Arroyo Grande. I bring years of demonstrated leadership to the office. I intend to bring the council together with training on working together with respect. We will, with my leadership, work with, and not against, staff and residents. Together, we will address the issues of water, development, traffic, and how to make our great little town greater.
Q: Water remains a huge issue in Arroyo Grande, in light of the ongoing state drought. What do you think the city and City Council can do to ensure a sustainable and secure water supply into the future?
Hill: While conservation is our short-term answer, the best alternative to actually increase supply is wastewater recycling as done in many locations, including Southern California. I’ve pushed at the city and sanitation district for a regional approach to reprocess the entire Five Cities’ wastewater stream. Pismo Beach was also working toward recycling, and we’ve joined them, Grover Beach and Oceano in regional planning discussions. I’m working for the sanitation district to get permits for and install regional full-stream recycling.
Waller: The city needs to adopt a progressive multipronged effort. Arroyo Grande will run out of water unless the rains return. Conservation efforts must increase. Businesses must adopt waterless urinals, low-flow toilets and low-use commercial dishwashers. Grey water use must be mandated in new construction, and retrofitting buildings must be encouraged with incentive programs. Landscaping needs to adapt to drought-tolerant vegetation. Wastewater recycling from sewage treatment plants needs to be fast-tracked. Measure E-16 must be passed.
Q: Tensions on the City Council, the abrupt termination of former City Manager Dianne Thompson and factions among residents have divided Arroyo Grande in recent months. What do you think could be done to mend the rift and improve the city’s relationship with residents?
Hill: The departure of Ms. Thompson was by unanimous council decision. Arroyo Grande residents are united in our love for our city. Tensions result from growing pains amid finite resources — increased traffic, inadequate parking, water restrictions, aging infrastructure with increased costs, change in our rural character with new demographics. Impacted by neighboring overdevelopment on the mesa, we face our own choice between responsible growth and maximized development. Making the right choice will maximize quality of life and mend any perceived rifts.
Waller: My campaign originated and is based on promoting civility at the top levels of city government. Our city will function best as a balanced respectful troika of council, staff and residents. It will be my priority to ensure, that while we may disagree, we will work together. We will, with due diligence, with respect, with input from council, staff and residents find a new city manager who will be the proper fit for our town.
Q: Development has been a source of debate among city residents divided over how (or whether) to grow Arroyo Grande while still in a drought, and how to preserve its small-town nature. If elected, what will be your approach to approving or denying future developments?
Hill: Not only have residents dramatically conserved water, they’re paying higher rates. I believe they have the right to expect that conserved water to be reserved for their own future use, not allocated for developers. While opponents want a “public health emergency” before considering action, common sense dictates a development and annexation moratorium. New development must provide net demand reduction or at minimum neutrality, perhaps through commercial retrofits. Redefining buildout with our current drought awareness will preserve our small-town character.
Waller: Arroyo Grande is at 94 percent buildout with a growth rate of about 1 percent per year. All projects permitted and in process will add 2 percent to current water use in the city. I support mandating all new construction meet the highest standards of water conservation and the efforts listed in answer No. 2. With this, we can achieve additional savings of 33 to 50 percent.
Richard Waller
Age: 65
Education: Bachelor’s degree in history, Chico State; Master’s equivalency in education, University of Nevada; Secondary Social Studies and English and multiple subject credentials, University of Nevada
Family: Wife, Laurie, one son and two stepdaughters
Current employment: Retired teacher
Previous employment: Elementary school teacher in Nevada, served in the U.S. Navy
Previous public office: None
Jim Hill
Age: 63
Education: Bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering technology, University of the State of New York Regent’s College; Juris Doctor, University of San Luis Obispo School of Law
Family: Wife, Lin, and one golden retriever
Current occupation: Engineer, PG&E’s Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, 35 years; mayor of Arroyo Grande
Previous employment: Certified nondestructive testing specialist
Previous public office: Oceano Community Services District director
