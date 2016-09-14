SLO candidates debate water, transportation at forum

Water, parking and increasing transportation options for seniors were the key issues debated Wednesday during a forum for candidates running for San Luis Obispo City Council and mayor.
Mayor Jan Marx, who is running for re-election, faces challenger Heidi Harmon in the Nov. 8 election, while six candidates are competing for two four-year council seats: Michael Clark, Aaron Gomez, Christopher Lopez, Andy Pease, Brett Strickland and Mila Vujovich-La Barre.
More than 60 people listened at the San Luis Obispo Senior Center as the candidates each gave a short statement and answered three questions geared in part toward the needs of the city’s older residents.
The issue of water, however, has far-reaching implications for all residents. When asked, “Where is the water?” a few of the candidates said they are worried about the long-term sustainability of San Luis Obispo’s water supply, while others were confident the city has enough water to meet the needs of its residents and future development.
“I would do everything I can to slow down future development until we are very confident that we are going to have more water,” Clark said.
Vujovich-La Barre went one step further, saying she does not believe the city has enough water for its planned future developments.
“I understand we need housing but don’t think it should be at the expense of current residents,” she said.
Other candidates saw water as a less dire issue.
“San Luis Obispo is basically the most water-secure in our entire county,” Gomez said. “We already have a 1 percent growth cap. … If you put a moratorium on building, then that means no more affordability and we’re pushing people into a county that isn’t as water-secure as we are.”
Strickland said he’d push to find ways to generate more water, such as treating recycled wastewater for potable use. Lopez suggests working more with developers to create incentives to cut water use further in new homes.
Pease added: “The reality is we’ve already added a bunch of jobs, so there’s a jobs-housing imbalance. Housing is something that enriches all of us as a community. … I do think we can take an approach where we can do a lot more with conservation.”
Harmon and Marx both said the city is water-secure, with Marx noting that the average resident is now using 97 gallons of water a day compared with 130 gallons a day before the drought.
Harmon said climate change should be taken into account while providing as much affordable housing as possible.
Candidates also struck different tones when talking about parking — some discussed issues in neighborhoods while others focused on downtown.
Lopez suggested making students aware of the city’s transit system and working with Cal Poly to house more students on campus so they’re not taking up spots throughout the community.
Gomez said the parking problem downtown is more of a perception problem; spots are usually available in the parking garages, he said, but there is more disabled parking on the street.
Strickland said he thinks the city should preserve its existing parking spaces until that need goes away.
Marx noted the city has plans to build another parking garage at Nipomo and Palm streets, and residents in neighborhoods impacted by too many cars could try to form a parking district.
Vujovich-La Barre said she thinks the city needs another parking structure and transit center in the Madonna Road area.
Many of the candidates agreed that public-private partnerships could be pursued to provide more door-to-door transportation options for seniors.
