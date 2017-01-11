Freshman Rep. Carbajal appointed to Armed Services Committee

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County Pause

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

0:30 Memorials on Templeton Road where Atascadero teen Shelby Sudbrink crashed her car

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition