Freshman Rep. Carbajal appointed to Armed Services Committee

Democratic U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal was appointed to the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, according to a news release from the newly elected congressman’s office.
“This committee plays a vital role in supporting our men and women in uniform serving our country around the world as well as ensuring the Pentagon spends our taxpayer dollars effectively and efficiently,” Carbajal said in a prepared statement. “With increasing threats to national security, strategic defense spending is critical to combat these threats while simultaneously providing balanced and robust funding for our domestic priorities.”
The 51-year-old former three-term Santa Barbara County Supervisor was elected Nov. 8 to the 24th Congressional District seat held by Rep. Lois Capps for nearly two decades.
Carbajal served eight years in the Marine Corps Reserves and was assigned to active duty during the 1991 Gulf War.
The roughly 70-member standing Armed Services committee is responsible for funding and oversight of the nation’s armed forces and the U.S. Department of Defense as well as much of the Department of Energy.
Cabajal’s office said that more information about the congressman’s committee and subcommittee assignments will be released in the coming weeks.
