She was about to miss her flight. Then this NFL player stepped in to help

Delilah Cassidy was about to miss her flight to Phoenix when a kind stranger helped her — and that stranger turned out to be professional football player Jermaine Gresham, according to FOX 5.

Cassidy was at Los Angeles International Airport, getting ready to board a flight to Phoenix when an American Airlines gate agent told her she would have to pay to carry on her bag, reported ESPN and the Arizona Republic.

Cassidy tweeted that she tried to consolidate her bags, but the agent said it was too big. The charge to take her bag on was $50, but they only took credit card and not cash.

I consolidate my bags into one and they measure it and say it’s just a little too big. They proceed to charge me $50, except they only take credit card, no cash. Since I just got back from Europe all my cards are being declined as Chase doesn’t know I’m back. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

Cassidy had just landed in the United States from Europe, and her card wouldn't work because she returned sooner than expected and her bank declined other charges at the airport, flagging them as fraudulent, according to the Arizona Republic.

Gate agents told Cassidy she'd have to miss her flight and pay for her bag at the ticket counter.

"I'm pleading, devastated after a long day of travel," she tweeted. But suddenly, a man walked up and asked how much the fee was. When they told him, he said, "I got it."

They tell me that I’m going to have to miss the flight and head back to the ticket counter to pay down there. I’m pleading, devastated after a long day of travel. Then, this man walks up and says, “How much is it?” They tell him $50 and he says “I got it.” — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

He then told her to have a great flight and to hop on board, Cassidy tweeted.

"This man was an angel," she tweeted, adding that she tried to stop him and give him some money, but he wouldn't take it and asked her instead to pay it forward.

I’m crying as I write this and as I board the flight. This man was an angel. I stop him as he’s sitting in first class and try to give him my money but he just shook me off and told me to pay it forward. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

Just a little later, she realized the man who helped her was Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham.

"There are good people in this world," she tweeted. "Be that person for someone because I know after this I sure will be."

Update: It was Jermaine Gresham. pic.twitter.com/aJ0bXoNm8Q — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018