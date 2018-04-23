How should Pirate's Cove be cleaned up? Have your say at a SLO County workshop

Pirate's Cove is known for trash, late-night parties, public drunkenness, graffiti, and its disaster crash-course parking lot. Aside from all that, it's also beautifully undeveloped public land and a Native American sacred site.

San Luis Obispo County officials say they want to find potential solutions to the problems at Cave Landing, but they know they need public support to get anything done, especially after the county's attempt to develop the site as part of the County Park System fell apart in 2014.

To that end, County Parks will hold a public workshop so nearby residents, park-users and anyone with an opinion on the matter can say what they think the county should do to create a safer parking area and to protect public access to the beach, cave, trails, coastal views and night star viewing.

It starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the PG&E Community Center at 6588 Ontario Road in San Luis Obispo.

