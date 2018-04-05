Spring is here, and California poppies are in bloom around the vibrant hills San Luis Obispo. Joe Johnston
Environment

California's state flower has its own holiday — here's when to show your poppy love

By Joe Tarica

April 05, 2018 06:17 PM

As if we needed a special reason to celebrate the state's signature flower, did you know Friday is California Poppy Day?

Yes, the official state holiday of California on April 6 is named for the state flower.

You probably didn't realize this was a thing, but in fact it is, and has been since 2010.

California Poppy Day is mainly an educational occasion, and schools are encouraged to plan activities and exercises that focus on the flower and other native plants.

Did you know that though many people believe it is illegal to pick California poppies, no such law exists? But you shouldn't pick the flowers on someone else's property, state land included.

If one day doesn't give you sufficient time to express your poppy love, don't worry. There's an entire Poppy Week coming up next month, May 13-18.

Poppies089
A cyclist rides past California poppies blooming along Orcutt Road in San Luis Obispo.
Poppies034
California poppies bloom along Orcutt Road in San Luis Obispo.
Poppies105
California poppies bloom along Orcutt Road in San Luis Obispo.
