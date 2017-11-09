You can get into Yosemite free this Veterans Day weekend

Central Coast residents looking to get away for Veterans Day weekend can visit any of California’s national parks without having to pay an entrance fee.

Saturday and Sunday will be the final free entrance days of the year offered by the National Park Service. The fee waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees and transportation entrance fees.

Other fees such as reservations, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included unless stated otherwise, according to the National Park Service.

Yosemite National Park — about a four-hour drive from San Luis Obispo — also will offer free rides to Yosemite Valley through the Yosemite Area Regional Transit System (YARTS) over the weekend.

The forecast for Yosemite on Veterans Day is sunny with a high near 55 degrees. Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny as well with a high near 55, according to the National Weather Service.

Some of the more popular national parks in California other than Yosemite include Death Valley, Joshua Tree, Sequoia and Kings Canyon, Pinnacles and Redwood.