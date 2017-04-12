Haven’t seen the wildflower ‘superbloom’ yet? There isn’t much time left

Anyone interested in catching the spectacular wildflower show in eastern San Luis Obispo County should go within the next two weeks — or risk missing it.
Flowers may begin fading within the next couple of weeks, though that will depend on how hot the weather gets, said David Chipping, vice president of Friends of the Carrizo Plain and conservation chair for the San Luis Obispo chapter of the California Native Plant Society.
Flowers along Shell Creek Road are already beginning to fade, said Chipping, who suggested that viewers head straight to Carrizo Plain National Monument.
“The sooner, the better, because you never know when a hot spell is going to come along and fry everything,” he said. “It can happen real fast.”
For those who can’t make it before then, there will still be wildflowers across the county, just not in the large sheets of color that are appearing right now, Chipping said.
