Haven’t seen the wildflower ‘superbloom’ yet? There isn’t much time left

Anyone interested in catching the spectacular wildflower show in eastern San Luis Obispo County should go within the next two weeks — or risk missing it.

Flowers may begin fading within the next couple of weeks, though that will depend on how hot the weather gets, said David Chipping, vice president of Friends of the Carrizo Plain and conservation chair for the San Luis Obispo chapter of the California Native Plant Society.

Flowers along Shell Creek Road are already beginning to fade, said Chipping, who suggested that viewers head straight to Carrizo Plain National Monument.

“The sooner, the better, because you never know when a hot spell is going to come along and fry everything,” he said. “It can happen real fast.”

For those who can’t make it before then, there will still be wildflowers across the county, just not in the large sheets of color that are appearing right now, Chipping said.

»» Have fantastic wildflowers photos to share? Send us your best here, and we’ll add them to our photo gallery.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 First Solar's California Flats power station near Shandon Pause 1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life' 2:43 Watch Tibetan monks create sacred sand mandala, a meticulous 5-day process 4:15 Tour the $3.9 million family compound for sale near the heart of Sacramento 0:43 South Sacramento middle school closed due to early morning fire 1:46 Discovery SLO's vision: Bowling alley, concerts, food and more — all in one spot 1:11 Wet winter brings wildflower 'super bloom' to the California desert 6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism 2:45 SLO County teen singers perform 'Here Comes the Sun' 3:54 Watch the moment 2 siblings meet after more than 5 decades of searching Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers The wildflowers are in bloom in San Luis Obispo County - especially along Highway 58 near the Carrizo Plain National Monument. The especially wet winter has led to an explosion of wildflowers along the Central Coast. The 2017 season is expected to peak in David Middlecamp The Tribune