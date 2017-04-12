Environment

Haven’t seen the wildflower ‘superbloom’ yet? There isn’t much time left

Anyone interested in catching the spectacular wildflower show in eastern San Luis Obispo County should go within the next two weeks — or risk missing it.

Flowers may begin fading within the next couple of weeks, though that will depend on how hot the weather gets, said David Chipping, vice president of Friends of the Carrizo Plain and conservation chair for the San Luis Obispo chapter of the California Native Plant Society.

Flowers along Shell Creek Road are already beginning to fade, said Chipping, who suggested that viewers head straight to Carrizo Plain National Monument.

“The sooner, the better, because you never know when a hot spell is going to come along and fry everything,” he said. “It can happen real fast.”

For those who can’t make it before then, there will still be wildflowers across the county, just not in the large sheets of color that are appearing right now, Chipping said.

»» Have fantastic wildflowers photos to share? Send us your best here, and we’ll add them to our photo gallery.

Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

The wildflowers are in bloom in San Luis Obispo County - especially along Highway 58 near the Carrizo Plain National Monument. The especially wet winter has led to an explosion of wildflowers along the Central Coast. The 2017 season is expected to peak in

David Middlecamp The Tribune

Wet winter brings wildflower 'super bloom' to the California desert

When it rains, it pours — this year in a California desert, that means a wildflower "super bloom." Here's a look at the stunning show at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in Southern California.

McClatchy

