Sudden oak death disease found in SLO County bay laurels

0:29 An outing with Cal Poly marine biology students Pause

0:30 Dolphin swims up and splashes Morro Bay surfer

2:28 Protecting oak trees: Lessons learned from Santa Barbara County

1:44 How the dredging of Laguna Lake could work

1:58 Biologists dissect shark-bitten sea otters in an attempt to understand both species

0:41 How experts are searching for TCE near the SLO airport

0:59 A day in the life of a valley oak

1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life'

1:34 What makes Carrizo Plain National Monument unique

0:54 Watch a baby sea otter reunite with its mother in Morro Bay