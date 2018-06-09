New Tech's 2018 graduates 'stepped out of the shadows' of past classes, principal says

Central Coast New Tech High School graduated 76 seniors at its commencement ceremony Saturday morning, celebrating the achievements of the school's third graduating class.
"The Class of 2018 has stepped out of the shadows of the first two graduating classes and have made a name for themselves," Principal Christian Holst said. "I would say what sets this group apart is their humbleness. They are ridiculously hard workers in the classroom, in their communities on the athletic fields, in their homes and they don't ask for or look for glory or recognition."
The Nipomo school notably had a 100 percent graduation rate, according to Holst, with more than 71 percent of students completing a career technical education pathway and 50 percent graduating with UC and CSU transferable college units.
Holst said 27 students plan to attend a four-year university, while 41 plan to move on to two-year programs or trade school and four planned to enlist in the military.
Some of this year's achievements included the school's first robotics team going to the World Championships, while other students started a school-based business called DireLights that created, marketed and sold candles through their entrepreneurship class.
There was also a three-way tie for valedictorian, between seniors Brennan Simpson, Natalie Jones and Geoffrey Smith.
"Overall I would say they are a more academically minded group," Holst said of the graduating class. "This is a group that while very successful, does not have anything to prove."
