Another popular SLO venue is getting a new name, courtesy of a $1.5 million gift

Cuesta College's Cultural and Performing Arts Center will get a new name after receiving a $1.5 million gift from the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust.
The donation, announced in a Friday ceremony, is the second largest in Cuesta College's 55-year history.
The center will be renamed the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center. It also marks the second renaming in Miossi's honor in as many weeks.
Cal Poly's Sidney Harman Hall was renamed Harold Miossi Hall on May 16 after it received a $1.5 million gift from the trust.
A third local arts facility that bears Miossi's name is the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery at Cuesta College, so named after the charitable trust donated $250,000 to the Cuesta College Foundation "to enhance the role of the college’s art gallery for both the students and the community."
"This donation will allow the college to continue providing our students and the community with some of the very finest performing and fine arts experiences you could find anywhere," outgoing Cuesta College President Gil Stork said in prepared remarks.
Miossi was a lifelong San Luis Obispo resident and served on the Cuesta College Foundation board from 1989 to 1996, including five years as president.
"Throughout his life, Harold developed various passions, one of which was education. Cuesta College is leaving a legacy of excellence in the arts on the Central Coast, and it is fulfilling to know that this donation will sustain that legacy for years to come," trustee Howard Carroll said in prepared remarks.
Cuesta's performing arts center includes a 450-seat main theater, a 100-seat "experimental theater," as well as teaching facilities.
Comments