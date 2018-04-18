Racist flyers and graffiti are new effort to 'spread hate' at Cal Poly, officials say

A new round of hate hit Cal Poly this week after a professor posted on Facebook that he found racist flyers, graffiti and vandalism posted in university buildings Tuesday morning — the latest in a string of racist and racially insensitive incidents to occur on campus in recent weeks.

Professor Neal MacDougall — who teaches in the agribusiness department of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Service — posted a collection of seven photos.

They depict slashed posters and signs, as well as multiple flyers that incorrectly claim that black people are a different species than Caucasian people. One photo depicts the racist slur "n-----" written on a bathroom stall.

Commenters on the post said the flyers were found in the English and Faculty Offices East buildings.

The vandalism, graffiti and flyers come just a week after the posting online of several photos depicting one fraternity member wearing blackface and several other fraternity members appeared in photos engaging in racial and cultural appropriation in a manner derogatory toward Hispanic and Latino people.

Efforts to reach MacDougall for comment have been unsuccessful.

Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier wrote in an email that "the university is seeing many postings around campus, expressing a wide variety of viewpoints — some of which include hateful and racist comments."

Lazier called them the "desperate acts of a few who aim to spread hate and divide our community" and wrote that Cal Poly "abhors and denounces hateful and racist speech and actions."

Lazier said that any actions found to contain threats of violence, criminal or severe harassment or defamation, "will result in discipline from the university up to and including expulsion/termination, and potentially criminal charges if criminal laws have been violated."