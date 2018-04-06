Smoking and tobacco use will no longer be permitted at Cuesta College's campuses in San Luis Obispo and North County beginning January 1, 2019.
Smoking and tobacco use will no longer be permitted at Cuesta College's campuses in San Luis Obispo and North County beginning January 1, 2019. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cuesta College to become smoke-free campus in 2019

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

April 06, 2018 04:33 PM

Cuesta College will become a smoke- and tobacco-free district beginning in 2019, according to a school news release.

Smoking is currently permitted in designated areas of the San Luis Obispo and North County campuses.

The process to becoming a tobacco-free campus began in 2016, when Cuesta College was awarded a $7,500 grant by the Truth Initiative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating the use of tobacco.

An official policy was approved by the college's Board of Trustees in December 2017, the release said.

In an effort to educate the college community about the new policy, the San Luis Obispo campus will hold a "Pick Up The Butts" event from 11 a.m. until noon on April 18.

The school also has partnered with the SLO County Public Health Department to offer a free six-week smoking cessation course beginning April 11. Registration is available online and walk-ins are welcome.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

