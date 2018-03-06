Local elementary school students take their forecasting to the skies with new weather balloon

Branch Elementary School students picked up some first-hand experience in meteorology Tuesday when they launched a weather balloon.
The Arroyo Grande school added a weather station in 2016 that measures temperatures, rainfall, wind speed and direction, humidity, barometric pressure and solar radiation, thanks to a grant from PG&E.
Using data from that station, Branch students predicted where they thought the balloon would go immediately after being released, and once it reached a few thousand feet of altitude.
They each also got the chance to hold the balloon (with an adult holding the other side) to feel how buoyant it was.
PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey and a representative of the Vandenberg Air Force Base Weather Unit were on hand to help with the launch.
