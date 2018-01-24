A quarter of Cal Poly’s power now comes from the sun

More Videos

Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm 0:56

Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm

Pause
Why rifle manufacturer Weatherby is leaving Paso Robles for Wyoming 3:31

Why rifle manufacturer Weatherby is leaving Paso Robles for Wyoming

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak 0:32

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak

California sea lion population is booming in Morro Bay — 'They are fat and happy' 0:52

California sea lion population is booming in Morro Bay — 'They are fat and happy'

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death 0:59

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 1:19

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning

Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home 1:06

Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1 1:19

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1

Before & after: Caltrans removes 12 feet of mud, water from Highway 101 2:00

Before & after: Caltrans removes 12 feet of mud, water from Highway 101

How to safely store firearms 2:52

How to safely store firearms

  • Watch Cal Poly's new solar farm being built — in just 7 seconds

    Cal Poly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 24, for its new solar farm, which is expected to save the university $10 million over 20 years, according to President Jeffrey Armstrong. The 18.5-acre facility will help Cal Poly achieve its goal of being a net zero campus: It can power about 25 percent of the university's needs.

Cal Poly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 24, for its new solar farm, which is expected to save the university $10 million over 20 years, according to President Jeffrey Armstrong. The 18.5-acre facility will help Cal Poly achieve its goal of being a net zero campus: It can power about 25 percent of the university's needs. David Middlecamp The Tribune
Cal Poly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 24, for its new solar farm, which is expected to save the university $10 million over 20 years, according to President Jeffrey Armstrong. The 18.5-acre facility will help Cal Poly achieve its goal of being a net zero campus: It can power about 25 percent of the university's needs. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Education

A quarter of Cal Poly’s power now comes from the sun

By Joe Tarica

jtarica@thetribunenews.com

January 24, 2018 03:09 PM

Cal Poly dedicated its new solar farm at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The 18.5-acre facility near the California Men’s Colony and visible from Highway 1 will generate 11 million kilowatt-hours per year, enough to power more than 1,000 homes, the university said in a news release.

It uses single-axis tracking technology to follow the sun across the sky, producing nearly a third more energy than a stationary system.

That will cover about 25 percent of Cal Poly’s energy needs and is a big step toward the university’s goal of one day becoming a net-zero campus, the university said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cal Poly Solar farm07634
Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong talks about the benefits the university will gain from its solar farm at a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The project was a partnership between Cal Poly and REC Solar.

In addition to the environmental benefits, the energy it produces will provide direct savings of about $10 million on Cal Poly’s utility bills over 20 years.

The farm will also be used for student and faculty research into solar technology and performance. And animal science students will graze sheep on the property to study vegetation management practices for utility-scale solar farms.

“This is a huge step toward our goal of climate neutrality, and we are very excited about using this new facility to support students’ hands-on learning,” said Dennis Elliot, the university’s director of energy, utilities and sustainability.

Joe Tarica: 805-781-7911, @joetarica

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm

View More Video