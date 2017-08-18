Cuesta College President Gil Stork will retire in June

After nearly 50 years with San Luis Obispo’s community college, Cuesta College President Gil Stork announced Friday that he will retire — again. His last day will be June 30, 2018.
“In my 50 years at Cuesta College I have had the privilege to work with a caring and dedicated faculty — and administration — and have experienced a great sense of achievement as I have observed them take ownership of what we do and how we do it,” Stork, 75, said in prepared comments.
The hiring process for his replacement is expected to get underway in September.
Stork, a San Luis Obispo native and graduate of SLO High School and Cal Poly, has been credited with guiding Cuesta College through a turbulent period after it temporarily lost accreditation due to strategic planning issues with technology resources and financial stability.
He began his career as an assistant football coach and physical education instructor at the college, where he later worked as an associate dean, dean of instruction and vice president until his retirement in 2004.
Returning to the school as president in 2010, Stork focused on bracing the school for state budget cuts and issues with the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, which had placed the school on probation in 2010. It regained full accreditation in 2014.
Stork has been a mainstay in the San Luis Obispo community, serving on the board of directors for several community and state organizations including the Economic Vitality Corp. and the California Community College Athletic Association.
