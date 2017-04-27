Education

April 27, 2017 1:11 PM

Influential Muslim speaker Dalia Mogahed to discuss Islamophobia at Cal Poly

By Nick Wilson

nwilson@thetribunenews.com

Dalia Mogahed, a Muslim-American scholar and influential speaker on Islam, will give talk on Saturday titled “Islamophobia: A Threat to All.”

The talk is free and open to the public and will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Chumash Auditorium at Cal Poly.

Mogahed, an adviser during President Barack Obama’s administration, will discuss the current environment for Muslim-Americans and address misconceptions about Islam.

Mogahed is the director of research at the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding in Washington, D.C., and speaks worldwide.

Obama appointed her to his newly created President’s Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships in 2009.

“We look forward to Dalia Mogahed’s presentation,” Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong said in a statement. “We steadfastly support a multitude of perspectives and voices at Cal Poly and embrace all efforts to create a more inclusive campus community and increase appreciation for the many cultures and viewpoints represented at our university.”

Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks at Cal Poly

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks at Cal Poly 1:42

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks at Cal Poly
Homero Magana offers advice to SLO County high schoolers at Cuesta outreach event 2:01

Homero Magana offers advice to SLO County high schoolers at Cuesta outreach event
Cuesta's Si Se Puede Conference encourages high schoolers to pursue college 0:45

Cuesta's Si Se Puede Conference encourages high schoolers to pursue college

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos