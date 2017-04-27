Influential Muslim speaker Dalia Mogahed to discuss Islamophobia at Cal Poly

Dalia Mogahed, a Muslim-American scholar and influential speaker on Islam, will give talk on Saturday titled “Islamophobia: A Threat to All.”
The talk is free and open to the public and will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Chumash Auditorium at Cal Poly.
Mogahed, an adviser during President Barack Obama’s administration, will discuss the current environment for Muslim-Americans and address misconceptions about Islam.
Mogahed is the director of research at the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding in Washington, D.C., and speaks worldwide.
Obama appointed her to his newly created President’s Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships in 2009.
“We look forward to Dalia Mogahed’s presentation,” Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong said in a statement. “We steadfastly support a multitude of perspectives and voices at Cal Poly and embrace all efforts to create a more inclusive campus community and increase appreciation for the many cultures and viewpoints represented at our university.”
