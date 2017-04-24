Atascadero High robotics team crushes 400 other groups to win world championship

Atascadero High School’s robotics team, The Greybots, took home its second world championship title over the weekend.

The Greybots, an 18-student team that works out of Atascadero High School but includes students from around San Luis Obispo County, competed against 400 teams from around the world to win the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) World Championship in Houston.

The Greybots last won the world championship title in 2011.

Mentor Alex Cherry lifts Kyle DeMatias while celebrating their win at the FIRST World Championship in Houston this past weekend. Leila Silver and Chris Lawson

The Greybots had just six weeks to construct their robot before their first competition, the Central Valley Regional Robotics Competition, held March 9 through March 12 in Madera, said Leila Silver, a San Luis Obispo High School sophomore and assistant captain of media and marketing for the team.

Some students spent as many as 54 hours a week working on the robot, Silver said.

The Greybots didn’t win the Central Valley Regional, but they did receive an award for their professionalism, and they secured a berth at the world championship when they paired up with the Citrus Circuits team from Davis and placed second at the FIRST Sacramento Regional Competition held in late March.

Finally, the team took part in the world championships held at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

“This has been a dream of many of ours for an extremely long time,” Silver said. “Many of us thought we wouldn’t be the team to pull this off, but we did. We succeeded.”

“We’re feeling amazing.”

The team is not resting on its laurels, though.

Silver said The Greybots will move on to compete in the FIRST Festival of Champions, which will be held July 28 and 29 in Manchester, New Hampshire.