Cuesta College men’s rodeo team rides to top national ranking

The Cuesta College Rodeo Club Men’s Team, just 3 years old, is ranked No. 1 in the nation in the latest National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association standings as it prepares for both the Cal Poly Royal Rodeo in April and College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, in June.
Last year, the rodeo club placed 19th nationwide.
The team earned its top placing following victories in the fifth and sixth regional competitions of the 2016-17 season, both held earlier this month. The women’s team is ranked fifth in the West Coast region.
“This is only our third year of having an organized rodeo club at Cuesta College, and to be number one in the nation right now is just so exciting,” head coach Clint Pearce said in prepared remarks.
In addition to the team’s top placing, team member William Centoni is ranked first in both the men’s all around competition and bull riding competition categories, while Tristan Ruffoni holds the top spot in the men’s team roping header competition.
Other notable rankings include Dalton Pearce, second in the men’s team roping heeler competition; Sterling Humphry, fifth place in the men’s all around competition and ninth place in the men’s steer wrestling competition; and Centoni again, who is seventh in the men’s saddle bronco riding competition.
The rodeo club is made up of approximately 30 members, all full-time Cuesta College students. The team also has a close working relationship with the Cal Poly Rodeo Team, and it will next be competing at the Poly Royal Rodeo on April 6-8, which will be held for the first time at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
The Cal Poly men’s and women’s teams are both ranked fourth in the West Region in the same standings.
More information about the Cuesta club is available by calling 805-546-3289.
