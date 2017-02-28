Cal Poly names new vice president for diversity and inclusion

Cal Poly has named Josephine “Jozi” De Leon its new vice president and chief officer for diversity and inclusion.
In her new role, which begins July 10, she will report directly to President Jeffrey Armstrong and focus on matters of equality, diversity and inclusion.
De Leon will be “responsible for promoting and implementing equity and diversity programs in support of an inclusive working and learning environment,” Cal Poly officials said.
Jean DeCosta served as interim executive director for the Office of University Diversity and Inclusivity immediately following the departure of Annie Holmes, who resigned in 2015. DeCosta has since retired.
De Leon is currently the vice president for equity and inclusion and a professor in the Department of Educational Specialties at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, where she led the revision and implementation of a university diversity plan and established a University Diversity Council.
De Leon has overseen UNM’s Office of Equal Opportunity, African American Student Services, El Centro de La Raza and American Indian Student Services, and she created the LGBTQ Resource Center.
