SLO police arrest man who allegedly stole 7 iPhones from Apple store

Police arrested a 20-year-old Elk Grove man after they say he stole seven iPhones from the Apple store in San Luis Obispo.
On Saturday afternoon, police received a report of a theft in progress at the store. The caller told police that a man entered the store, stole a display phone and ran east on Higuera Street, according to a news release from the department.
A bicycle officer saw a man matching the suspect's description who was running east near the intersection of Marsh Street and Osos Street, police said. After a brief chase, the officer apprehended Aaron Marcuslee Searcy, police said.
Authorities found seven stolen iPhones, all with security alarms ringing, in Searcy's possession, police said. The combined value of all the phones was more than $7,500.
The caller who reported the theft identified Searcy as the suspect, and police said they were able to confirm that from the store's surveillance video.
While police were investigating, they called Apple's loss prevention team and discovered that Searcy was allegedly responsible for similar thefts in Nevada and California from 2017 through 2018, police said.
The total losses from those thefts was more than $90,000, according to police.
Searcy was arrested and taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of burglary, receiving stolen property, resisting an officer, felony grand theft of property and misdemeanor possession of a narcotic controlled substance, according to jail records.
He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
