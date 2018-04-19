San Luis Obispo police identify sole person of interest in Kristen Marti death

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has identified an Arroyo Grande man as the sole person of interest in the death of Kristen Marti.





Police say Robert Koehler, 36, owns a local mobile mechanic service that operates in southern San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County.

Lt. John Bledsoe said the department will not release any additional information on Koehler or his whereabouts at this time.





"We want the public to come to us on this one," he said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Investigators are asking anyone who may have interacted with Koehler during the week of Jan. 9, 2018, to call Det. Caleb Kemp at 805-783-7765.

Earlier in April, police released a photo of the mid-90s, red Chevy S-10 Blazer that was identified as a vehicle of interest in the case.

Marti, whose body was discovered in late March in Prefumo Canyon, was last seen Jan. 9 sitting with a man in a parked car in the 1800 block of Prefumo Canyon Road, police say.

At the time her body was discovered, police said they were investigating the case as a homicide "based on the circumstances surrounding this investigation."

According to a Facebook profile in her name, Marti attended Morro Bay High School and lived in San Luis Obispo.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.