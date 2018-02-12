Actor Josh Duhamel’s iPad and computer were stolen in SLO. Now, he has them back

Josh Duhamel’s stolen iPad and computer have found a safe haven with the actor, thanks to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
According to police Capt. Chris Staley, Duhamel’s car was burglarized when he was visiting San Luis Obispo about a year ago.
Just a few weeks after that, the California Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop in the county and found Duhamel’s stolen possessions in the car when they arrested the driver, Staley said. He added that the stolen items were an iPad and a computer.
Police worked with Duhamel’s assistant to find time when the actor could come pick up his possessions, and he finally stopped by this past weekend, according to Staley.
“He’s a busy guy,” Staley said.
The Police Department posted a picture of Duhamel on Facebook and Twitter on Monday.
“We love it when we can reunite stolen items with their owners,” the department wrote. They added that the actor was gracious and excited to have his recovered items back.
