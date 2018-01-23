Paso police looking for two men who allegedly stole $3,000 worth of cigarettes

Paso Robles police are looking for two men suspected of stealing nearly $3,000 worth of cigarettes from a gas station Sunday.
The alleged theft happened about 1:30 a.m. at the Chevron station on 190 Niblick Road, police said.
According to officers, the gas station clerk said two men entered the store and one went to the back where he dropped a glass bottle. The clerk went to clean up the mess, and when he was finished, the two men were gone.
A customer asked the clerk if the two men worked there because he saw them leaving with boxes. When the clerk checked the surveillance video, he saw the suspects had stolen two cases of cigarettes, containing 41 total cartons, from behind the counter while he was cleaning, police said.
Both men are described as white males in their 20s. One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a red baseball cap. The other was wearing a dark hooded coat, dark pants and a red scarf, police said.
Officers searched the area but could not find the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 or by texting “SLOTIPS” and your message to 274637.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
