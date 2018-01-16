Police search for suspects in alleged burglary spree in SLO

San Luis Obispo police are searching for two people who are wanted on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and residential burglary.
Authorities have been looking for Kenneth James Johnson, 33, and Jammie Nichol Fierros, 33, since Monday afternoon, when the two fled on foot after police attempted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Peach Street.
Johnson is described as 6-foot-2, 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Fierros is described as 5-foot-5, 156 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has a $45,000 outstanding warrant for fraud in Kern County, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
The car was reported stolen in Bakersfield on Jan. 8 and was later returned to its owner, the release said. Stolen property from an unreported residential burglary in Santa Margarita also was found in the car.
About 30 minutes after the traffic stop, the two suspects were reportedly seen in the area of the 800 block of Buchon Street, where police believe they entered a detached garage and stole bicycles, skateboards and a backpack, according to the release.
Video from a nearby surveillance camera showed a male and female matching the general description of the suspects riding bicycles in the area.
At 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, the male suspect was seen riding a bicycle and carrying one of the stolen skateboards in the area of Osos and Mill streets. Police responded and chased the suspect on foot, while additional officers set up a perimeter in the area of Chorro and Walnut streets.
A K-9 unit from the Cal Poly Police Department also responded to the scene but could not locate a scent to track, the release said.
At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, another residential burglary was reported in the 800 block of Walnut Street. Based on evidence at the scene, police believe the suspect was the same man who ran from police in both of the earlier cases. The suspect reportedly stole two laptop computers, jewelry and a backpack.
Anyone with information about the two suspects is encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7317.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
