SLO police looking for burglary suspect who fled from officers

Update, 11 a.m.
A Tribune reporter who drove to the scene saw no road closure or police activity around Walnut Street. The Tribune has reached out to the San Luis Obispo Police Department and will update the story once they respond.
Original story:
San Luis Obispo police officers have closed off Walnut Street between Osos and Chorro Streets as they look for a potential burglary suspect who ran from police.
The incident was reported at about 10:15 a.m. Additional information was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
