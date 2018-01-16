Crime

SLO police looking for burglary suspect who fled from officers

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 16, 2018 10:35 AM

Update, 11 a.m.

A Tribune reporter who drove to the scene saw no road closure or police activity around Walnut Street. The Tribune has reached out to the San Luis Obispo Police Department and will update the story once they respond.

Original story:

San Luis Obispo police officers have closed off Walnut Street between Osos and Chorro Streets as they look for a potential burglary suspect who ran from police.

The incident was reported at about 10:15 a.m. Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

