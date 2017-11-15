Mission Prep administrator accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student

Mission Prep’s director of student life is under investigation for “possible inappropriate contact with a student,” according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
The criminal complaint against Russ Griffith, an administrator at the private Catholic high school in downtown San Luis Obispo, came to police Nov. 3, police Capt. Chris Staley wrote in an email to The Tribune.
“The department investigated the complaint, which did involve Russ Griffith as the administrator in question. The report will be sent to the district attorney for review,” Staley wrote.
The District Attorney’s Office has not responded to a request for comment.
Mission Prep Principal Mike Susank wrote in an email, “I am not at liberty to ever discuss private matters involving members of the Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School student body or staff.”
Neither Griffith nor the student responded to request for comment.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler
Comments