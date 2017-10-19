Parents arrested, kids in custody after police find stash of drugs in Atascadero home

Two people were arrested in Atascadero on Tuesday after police found illegal items, including more than $18,000 worth of drugs, a stolen motorcycle and a firearm that had been illegally modified, police said.

Atascadero police served a search warrant to a home in the 7100 block of Sombrilla Avenue after they learned that a resident was possibly selling “large quantities” of narcotics and was in possession of firearms, according to a news release. Police had also obtained a warrant to search vehicles associated with the residence, according to the release.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop on Jose Ramirez Jr., the man suspected of illegal activity, while other officers searched the home, the release said. During the search, police discovered about a pound of heroin and several ounces of both methamphetamine and cocaine, which had a combined street value of more than $18,000, police said.

Authorities also found a loaded firearm with “illegal modifications,” nearly $3,000 in cash, a stolen motorcycle and two stolen bicycles, police said.

Atascadero police found more than $18,000 worth of narcotics, a firearm with illegal modifications and other illegal items during a search of an Atascadero home and associated vehicle on Tuesday. Atascadero Police Department

Police discovered that two young children lived in the home, though they were not home during the search. The children were taken into protective custody by San Luis Obispo County Child Welfare Services, police said.

Ramirez, whom police identified as the children’s father, and Angelique Ramirez, the children’s mother, were arrested and taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail, police said. Angelique Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment and felony violation of probation. Jose Ramirez Jr. was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale, felony child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

As of Thursday, Angelique Ramirez remained in custody on a probation hold, but Jose Ramirez Jr. had posted $100,000 bail, police said.