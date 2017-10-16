Man already deported once is arrested in Santa Maria; guns, drugs, cash seized

A man was arrested Wednesday in Santa Maria after police found two unregistered firearms, $17,500 cash and various drugs, including 1.5 ounces of heroin, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
At 6:30 a.m., authorities conducted a probation search and served an arrest warrant to Flavio Delabra in the 1700 block of Lynne Drive in Santa Maria, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Delabra had been previously deported and was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, police said. He was arrested “without incident.”
During a probation search of the home, authorities found two unregistered and non-serialized firearms, high-capacity magazines, 1.5 ounces of heroin, a half-pound of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana and $17,500 in cash, officials said.
Delabra was taken to the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms, possession of firearms with serial numbers removed, possession of high-capacity magazines and possession of narcotics for sale, officials said, in addition to the outstanding warrant.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
