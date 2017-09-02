Public’s help sought in finding possible Lompoc kidnap victim, suspect

1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA Pause

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

0:57 Listen to the robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure

0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

1:29 Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home

0:49 Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg

0:14 Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home