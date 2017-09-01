Pound of crystal meth seized, two people arrested in Orcutt, police say

Two people were arrested on drug charges and 1 pound of methamphetamine was seized in Orcutt on Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies patrolling in an area of “known criminal activity” observed a suspect exit a residence on the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Road at about 9:45 a.m. and head to a vehicle parked nearby, said Sgt. Matthew McFarlin.
Cary Kelly, 29, was found to be in possession of an estimated 1 pound of “suspected crystal methamphetamine,” according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Kelly was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
A short time later, 28-year-old Courtnie Hayson of Santa Maria was seen running from the rear of the residence, and she also was taken into custody.
Hayson was arrested on suspicion of providing false information and a probation warrant, the release said.
Investigators believed Daniel Ryan Vasquez, 29, of Santa Maria — who was wanted for violating the terms of his parole — was still in the house, the release said.
Part of Oak Knoll Road was shut down for a time until police determined Vasquez had already fled the residence.
Police searched the residence and seized two firearms and high capacity magazines. One of the firearms is believed to be a California illegal assault weapon, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information regarding Vasquez’s location should not approach him, but call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724.
