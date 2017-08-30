Bicyclist killed in SLO hit-and-run is identified as Cal Poly student

Update, 12:20 p.m.
According to Cal Poly’s student directory, Love, the cyclist, is listed as a landscape architecture student.
Update, 11:40 a.m.
The San Luis Obispo bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash late Tuesday night has been identified as 22-year-old Kennedy Love, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
During the investigation, officers found two witnesses to the crash who said they saw a vehicle with damage to the driver’s side window enter the Panda Express parking lot on Foothill Boulevard.
The witnesses told police they saw two women get out of the vehicle and examine the damage before getting back in the car and driving onto Ramona Drive. The vehicle was discovered abandoned on Tassajara Drive near Luneta Drive and traced to a registered owner in Los Osos.
There, investigators found the 17-year-old driver, who confessed to police that she was driving the vehicle when it fatally struck the cyclist and admitted that she was drinking alcohol before the collision, according to the Police Department.
She was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI and felony hit and run.
Original story:
A bicyclist was killed when he was struck by a car late Tuesday night, police said.
The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Ferrini Road, according to Capt. Jeff Smith. When officers arrived, the bicyclist was in the road and wasn’t breathing, Smith said. Officers started CPR until medics arrived on the scene.
Police were able to locate the car at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Smith said. Police detectives followed up with the registered owner of the car and discovered that the driver was a juvenile female, Smith said. The girl was arrested.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments