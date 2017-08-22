Daniel Morozov, 9, was abducted from Santa Maria on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Crime

Amber Alert issued for child abducted from Santa Maria

By Kayla Missman

August 22, 2017

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child who was abducted from Santa Maria.

Daniel Morozov, 9, is 4-foot-5 and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be with Konstantin Morozov, 48, 6-foot and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police issued the alert after they were dispatched to a shooting at 230 N. College Drive in Santa Maria. When they found a deceased victim, they issued an alert for the child.

The Morozovs’ last known vehicle was a 2015 blue Volkswagen Golf hatchback with a license plate of 7JGG242.

The police ask people to pay special attention to border crossings and international airports.

If you see the vehicle or either person, call 911 — do not approach, police say.

