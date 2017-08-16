Bakersfield couple arrested after decomposing body found in SUV in Cayucos

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday two people from Bakersfield were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs and endangering a child after deputies discovered a decomposing body in the back of their SUV in Cayucos.
The Sheriff’s Office has not said whether foul play is suspected in the death, and the identity of the dead man is not being released until officials notify his family.
According to a news release, deputies arrested Darwin Keith Alaskari, 59, and Sherrie Lynn Boggess, 50, who according to the Sheriff’s Office are both transients from the Bakersfield area.
A 13-year-old juvenile found with Alaskari and Boggess was placed in the custody of San Luis Obispo County Child Welfare Services.
At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies made contact with three people sitting inside a Jeep SUV in the 100 block of F Street in Cayucos and noticed an odor coming from the rear of the vehicle. In the SUV’s cargo area, which was “packed to the gills,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said, was the body of a dead adult man.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said it is still unknown why Alaskari and Boggess — who were longtime acquaintances of the dead man and have local ties — were transporting the body.
The arrests were made after investigators determined the couple had misdemeanor warrants for their arrest and had placed the 13-year-old in a dangerous situation by being in close proximity to decomposing human remains, as well as keeping illegal narcotics and paraphernalia accessible to the teen.
The cause of death of the man is pending following an autopsy Wednesday, and the Sheriff’s Office’s investigation remains ongoing.
According to jail logs, Alaskari is being held in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $105,000 bail, while bail for Boggess is set at $150,000.
Comments