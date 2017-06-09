Woman found shot in chest outside Orcutt home

Emergency personnel responded Friday afternoon to a report of a shooting in Orcutt.
The incident occurred shortly after noon at a residence on the 200 block of Mountain View Drive, according to Cmdr. Craig Bonner of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.
A woman was found in the front yard of the single-family home and had at least one gunshot wound, Bonner said.
She was taken by AMR ambulance to the Calstar headquarters at the Santa Maria airport, then was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Her name and information on her condition were not available.
A man was detained at gunpoint in the rear yard of the home, according to emergency radio traffic. Bonner said no arrests had been made.
“We’re continuing to interview all the witnesses and people involved at this point,” he said.
A handgun reportedly was recovered in the back yard of the home.
Additional details were not immediately available.
