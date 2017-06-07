New conflict of interest charges filed against John Wallace

Roughly five months after prosecutors charged former South County Sanitation District administrator John Wallace with financial conflict of interest, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday it has filed additional charges related to Wallace’s time as administrator for the Avila Beach Community Services District.
Wallace, 73, who is the CEO of San Luis Obispo-based Wallace Group, appeared before Superior Court Judge Dodie Harman Wednesday morning and entered pleas of not guilty to two felony counts of financial conflict of interest and two misdemeanors charges of public official interference with public policy for financial gain.
He additionally pleaded not guilty to the original conflict of interest charges filed against him in January related to his work with the South County Sanitation District. His arraignment in that case had been continued several times.
According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, two of the charges were allegedly committed in August 1995 and the other two were allegedly committed in June 2013. There is a special allegation attached to the complaint that allows the District Attorney’s Office to file the charges past the statute of limitations.
“The most recent complaint alleges that while General Manager of the (Avila Beach Community Services District), Mr. Wallace made, participated in, or influenced governmental decisions in which he had a financial interest,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
In January 2016, the DA’s Office received a report authored by Carl Knudson of Knudson & Associates and commissioned by the South County Sanitation District to investigate Wallace’s management practices while he was chief administrator of the district.
The report concluded that Wallace mismanaged the agency for close to a decade, and its board of directors voted in 2015 to send the report to the county District Attorney, the state Attorney General and the FBI to review for possible criminal charges.
It was during that investigation the District Attorney’s Office learned of Mr. Wallace’s involvement with the Avila Beach agency, which led to filing of the most recent complaint, the release states.
Wallace remains out on bail in his South County Sanitation District case, and Harman on Wednesday ruled that she would allow him to remain out of jail on his own recognizance in the new case.
Jeff Stein, Wallace’s attorney, said his office would release a statement on the new charges later in the day.
Wallace is scheduled to again appear in court in August for a pre-trial hearing.
This article will be updated as the story develops.
