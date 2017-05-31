Trial begins in electioneering case after 86-year-old Atascadero woman rejects plea offer

The trial of an 86-year-old Atascadero allegedly caught on camera called registered voters from a polling place during the June 7, 2016, primary election got underway Wednesday with testimony from a precinct inspector who admitted to being “a little naive” about the potential for illegal electioneering.
Edith “Edie” Knight faces two misdemeanor charges of electioneering where voters may be casting votes. On Tuesday, she declined to take the California Attorney General Office’s offer to drop the charges if she admitted guilt and apologized, according to the prosecutor in the case.
If convicted, Knight, who ran successfully on June 7 for a seat on the Republican Central Committee, could face up to six months in San Luis Obispo County Jail and a $1,000 fine.
Deputy Attorney General Abtin Amir’s opening arguments offered a brief summary of the allegations against Knight.
The case hinges on a bystander-taken video of Knight at the Atascadero Elks Lodge, where ballots were being cast in the election.
It is illegal to conduct any campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of a polling place.
In the video, posted to YouTube on June 16, Knight appears to be holding voter rolls and talking on her cell phone to someone she’s encouraging to vote. The video does not show her mention a particular candidate, though the author of the video wrote that Knight identified herself as representing the campaign of incumbent county Supervisor Debbie Arnold.
At the time, Arnold was running in a close race for re-election against Democratic challenger Eric Michielssen. She defeated Michielssen 53 percent to 46 percent.
Amir said he plans to call the man who took the video, Stephen Williams, as a witness. Williams was working that day as a poll watcher for Michielssen’s campaign. After taking the video, Williams presented it to Alvah Hicks, who was working as a polling precinct inspector that day.
In testimony Wednesday, Hicks said he first asked to speak with Knight, whom he did not know, but that Williams said she already left. Hicks testified that he also witnessed Knight on her phone “on occasion,” but that he thought she might be working for the county.
“As people who are dedicated to the election process, we don’t expect this to happen. And so I was a little naive,” Hicks said.
Under cross-examination by Knight’s attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu, Hicks admitted that in addition to posted signs prohibiting electioneering, there also were signs preventing the use of cameras, such as the one Williams used to record Knight.
Funke-Bilu raised the subject of Hicks’ political party affiliation and asked if that was the reason the witness didn’t object to the video being taken.
“The fact that you were a Democrat, that didn’t bother you at all?” Funke-Bilu asked.
Hicks said he was registered as a Democrat “out of convenience” so that he could vote in closed party primaries.
“I was a nonpartisan voter for most of my life,” he said.
Funke-Bilu challenged Hicks’ recollection of the day’s events and questioned whether Hicks himself had witnessed anything illegal.
“You never saw Mrs. Knight disrespect anyone’s right to vote, did you?” the defense attorney asked.
After some back and forth, Hicks acknowledged, “In hindsight no, not at the time.”
According to a police report obtained by The Tribune, Atascadero Police Officer Jeffrey Wilshusen — also listed as a state’s witness — took a report on June 10 from Williams about the incident. After reviewing the video, Wilshusen took the case to a detective, who spoke to Knight on the phone.
The report states that when the detective told her he was investigating an alleged elections code violation, Knight said, “Yeah, it was probably a mistake. I didn’t realize what I was doing.”
The detective forwarded the case to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office for a recommended misdemeanor filing. The DA’s Office later recused itself before the Attorney General’s Office took the case. Campaign finance reports show that Knight contributed roughly $800 to District Attorney Dan Dow’s 2014 campaign.
Knight, a member of the California Federation of Republican Women, has also contributed to the campaigns of supervisors Arnold, Lynn Compton and John Peschong, as well as the Lincoln Club of San Luis Obispo County.
The courtroom gallery was nearly full for opening arguments Wednesday morning, with many in attendance present to show support for Knight.
Pam Teagno, Knight’s daughter, said she flew in from Virginia in order to attend the trial.
“I’m here because it’s just too exhausting and overwhelming for her to go through it on her own,” Teagno said before court proceedings began.
