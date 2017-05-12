Son accused of stabbing parents in Santa Maria home

A 21-year-old man was arrested after his parents were stabbed Friday in Santa Maria in a family dispute, according to police Lt. Russ Mengel.
Crews were dispatched about 11:15 a.m. to the 300 block of East Newlove Drive, where they found two victims “with life-threatening stab wounds,” Mengel said. They both were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.
The weapon used in the crime was described as a large kitchen knife.
The suspect, Jhordy Ramirez, “was found in the immediate area, still armed with a knife,” Mengel added. Police used a stun gun to subdue the suspect and take him into custody, police said.
Ramirez was also taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries he received prior to his arrest.
Mengel said Friday afternoon that it appeared both victims would survive, and that the father, Ricardo Ramirez, 41, had been released from the hospital. The condition of the second victim, Silvia Narciso, 40, was not immediately available.
Police said the motive for the stabbing remained under investigation.
Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Comments