Cal Poly officer in SLO altercation was hired months after 2015 fatal Fresno shooting

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:37 Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting Pause 2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest 1:41 Wild horses find a new home in the hills of San Luis Obispo 2:09 The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co. 4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion 3:40 Historical footage of the aftermath of San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906 1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery 1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college 2:04 Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Plainclothes Cal Poly police officers arrested a 21-year-old San Luis Obispo man on suspicion of assaulting an officer Friday night outside a liquor store on Foothill Boulevard while an onlooker recorded a profanity-filled video of the incident that he later posted to Facebook. Julian Trevizo/Facebook