Woman found shot dead in Orcutt

A homicide investigation was underway Sunday after a woman was found dead in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene on Goodwin Road near Orcutt Road about 7 a.m. Sunday, said sheriff’s Cmdr. Craig Bonner.
The victim, an adult woman, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
“We’re not releasing a whole lot of details other than that at this point and time,” Bonner said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.”
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, he added.
The victim’s name will not be released until family members have been notified.
This is the second homicide investigation conducted in Orcutt in 2017.
Anthony “Tony” San Juan was fatally wounded in a shooting behind Elmer’s Bar in Old Town Orcutt on March 4. Two people were charged in connection with San Juan’s death.
Noozhawk.com is a Santa Barbara-based news website. Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz.
